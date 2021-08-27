Nvwm LLC Sells 340 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Nvwm LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 18,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,152,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 66,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 192,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,179,000 after buying an additional 26,387 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.84. The company had a trading volume of 167,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,889. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $64.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.