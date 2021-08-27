Nvwm LLC Has $363,000 Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLTR. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

NYSEARCA:GLTR traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.79. 65,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,635. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a one year low of $90.11 and a one year high of $103.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.03.

