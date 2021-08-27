Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.650-$5.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Medtronic also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.65-5.75 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on MDT. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research downgraded Medtronic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.91.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.53. The company had a trading volume of 40,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,436,357. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.78. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $98.94 and a 52-week high of $135.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.45 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,536,451.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,317 shares in the company, valued at $12,911,046.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total value of $3,810,419.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at $7,301,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,693 shares of company stock worth $7,720,010. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medtronic stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981,186 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.97% of Medtronic worth $1,613,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

