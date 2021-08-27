Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Short Interest Update

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Several research firms have commented on ILKAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Iluka Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Iluka Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Iluka Resources stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.41. 1,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428. Iluka Resources has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.09.

Iluka Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands products. It operates through the following segments: Jacinth-Ambrosia (JA), Cataby (C), Sierra Rutile (SRL), Mining Area C (MAC), and United States (US). The AUS segment comprises the mining operations at Jacinth-Ambrosia located in South Australia, and associated processing operations at the Narngulu mineral separation plant in mid-west Western Australia.

