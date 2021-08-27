Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Down to $9.75

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.75, but opened at $9.42. Studio City International shares last traded at $9.42, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.53. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of -0.95.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 363.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Studio City International by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Studio City International by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 482,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after buying an additional 135,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Studio City International in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,902,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.71% of the company’s stock.

About Studio City International (NYSE:MSC)

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

