TD Securities Boosts Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$160.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price boosted by analysts at TD Securities from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$166.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cormark raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$144.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$158.34.

CM traded down C$0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting C$147.29. 800,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,058. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$144.79. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$96.42 and a 12-month high of C$152.84. The firm has a market cap of C$65.98 billion and a PE ratio of 12.41.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The firm had revenue of C$4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.8589192 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,400 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.83, for a total value of C$352,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,830 shares in the company, valued at C$709,188.90. Also, Director Victor George Dodig sold 25,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.04, for a total value of C$3,626,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,844,684.24. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,470 shares of company stock worth $17,349,227.

