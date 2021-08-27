InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Short Interest Update

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the July 29th total of 93,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,346,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:INND remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. 32,759,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,168,938. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01.
About InnerScope Hearing Technologies
