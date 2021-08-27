InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Short Interest Update

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the July 29th total of 93,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,346,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INND remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. 32,759,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,168,938. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01.

Get InnerScope Hearing Technologies alerts:

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies

Innerscope Hearing Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of scalable business to business and business to consumer solutions. Its product includes the BTB SaaS based Patient Management System (PMS) software program, designed to improve operations and communication with patients. It also offers universal tele-audiology solution; buying group and best practices programs; patient management system; direct-to-customer; IOS and android app development; aural rehab program; advertising and marketing; audiology and hearing device clinics; and research and development.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for InnerScope Hearing Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnerScope Hearing Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.