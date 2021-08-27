Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the July 29th total of 107,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,671,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:IFXY remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. 9,985,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,027,543. Infrax Systems has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.
