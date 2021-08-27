Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the July 29th total of 107,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,671,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:IFXY remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. 9,985,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,027,543. Infrax Systems has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

About Infrax Systems

Infrax Systems, Inc engages in the provision of interrelated operational management, communications, and energy grid related products and services. Its product portfolios include Network Transport and Management, Secure Intelligent Devices, Threat Detection, and Grid Optimization. The company was founded by John Marshall Batton, Jeffrey A.

