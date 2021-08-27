Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases 4,103 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 11.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,694,000 after acquiring an additional 19,451 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.08.

Shares of PPG stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.68. 10,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,179. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.95 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 41.40%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

