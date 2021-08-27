Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,600,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.08. The stock had a trading volume of 45,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,264. The stock has a market cap of $168.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.63 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

