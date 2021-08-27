GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 119,940 Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 119,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMER. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Omeros by 460.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Omeros by 9.9% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 18,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Omeros in the first quarter worth $267,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omeros in the first quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omeros in the first quarter worth $580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

Omeros stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.82. 3,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,544. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.78. Omeros Co. has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omeros Co. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omeros news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $553,577.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at $30,998,906.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $549,169.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at $30,751,245.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

OMER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. WBB Securities boosted their price target on Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

