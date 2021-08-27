34,373 Shares in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Bought by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIMB. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of TIM by 289.5% in the 1st quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,795 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TIM by 217,187.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 541,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after buying an additional 540,796 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its position in shares of TIM by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 527,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after buying an additional 286,255 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TIM by 185.9% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 281,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 182,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of TIM by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 142,707 shares during the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TIM from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TIM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE:TIMB traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,285. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.86. Tim S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.1428 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.67%.

TIM Profile

TIM SA operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. It provides mobile voice and data services, broadband Internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products. The company provides services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies.

