GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,618 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,151 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 192.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 100,318 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 0.9% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 27,450 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 17.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,189 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter worth about $8,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

FL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.59.

In other Foot Locker news, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $624,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 64,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total transaction of $4,071,187.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 204,258 shares of company stock worth $12,981,580 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FL stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.84. 49,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,782. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.26. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.30 and a 1 year high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

