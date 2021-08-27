THETA Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 27th. One THETA coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.81 or 0.00014117 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, THETA has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. THETA has a market cap of $6.81 billion and $291.92 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get THETA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00053262 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00053400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.82 or 0.00768471 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00100228 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001928 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “THETAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for THETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.