Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will report sales of $116.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BancFirst’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $118.30 million and the lowest is $115.50 million. BancFirst posted sales of $110.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year sales of $472.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $467.00 million to $477.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $441.75 million, with estimates ranging from $435.30 million to $448.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.32. BancFirst had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 13.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BancFirst by 4.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BancFirst in the first quarter valued at approximately $537,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BancFirst by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,315,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,387,000 after purchasing an additional 89,892 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at $4,120,000. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at $851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANF traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.61. 381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,548. BancFirst has a 1-year low of $39.20 and a 1-year high of $77.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.64.

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

