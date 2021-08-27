Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will report sales of $116.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BancFirst’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $118.30 million and the lowest is $115.50 million. BancFirst posted sales of $110.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year sales of $472.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $467.00 million to $477.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $441.75 million, with estimates ranging from $435.30 million to $448.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BancFirst.
BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.32. BancFirst had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 13.55%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BancFirst by 4.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BancFirst in the first quarter valued at approximately $537,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BancFirst by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,315,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,387,000 after purchasing an additional 89,892 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at $4,120,000. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at $851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.13% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BANF traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.61. 381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,548. BancFirst has a 1-year low of $39.20 and a 1-year high of $77.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.64.
About BancFirst
BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.
Featured Article: How does a margin account work?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BancFirst (BANF)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.