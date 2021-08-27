Pirate Chain (ARRR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.74 Million

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 27th. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $3.98 or 0.00008254 BTC on major exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $741.23 million and $1.74 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.96 or 0.00310779 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.65 or 0.00138131 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.99 or 0.00174049 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002031 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 186,105,389 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ARRRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.