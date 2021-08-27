HP (NYSE:HPQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

HP (NYSE:HPQ) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of HPQ traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.93. The stock had a trading volume of 973,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,667,534. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.12. HP has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.
In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About HP
HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.
Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.