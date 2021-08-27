HP (NYSE:HPQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

HP (NYSE:HPQ) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HPQ traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.93. The stock had a trading volume of 973,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,667,534. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.12. HP has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.54.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

