Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases 4,931 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 329.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,429 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 398.0% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.1% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.8% in the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,253 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. 39.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,154,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total transaction of $840,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,257 shares in the company, valued at $36,492,715.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,175 shares of company stock worth $38,151,862 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $9.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $710.79. 452,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,099,943. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $329.88 and a one year high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.30, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $675.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a C$900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $585.89.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

