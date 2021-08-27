GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 91,054 The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 91,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,000. The Kroger comprises approximately 0.4% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KR stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,138,974. The company has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.38. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $47.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The Kroger announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. lifted their price target on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.44.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

