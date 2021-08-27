GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 46,338 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 350.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,338 shares during the quarter. Vista Outdoor makes up about 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Vista Outdoor worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $16,609,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,205,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,215,000 after purchasing an additional 367,144 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,082,000 after purchasing an additional 233,050 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $6,727,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $5,632,000. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VSTO traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.83. 4,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,807. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.42. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $662.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.89 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $389,189.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,346,090.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VSTO shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.64.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

