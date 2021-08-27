GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 17,960 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,509 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 17,960 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.12% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connacht Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 132.6% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 17,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

PLAY stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.78. The stock had a trading volume of 63,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,474. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.51. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $51.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $124,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,196,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,132 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,715 shares of company stock worth $1,464,680. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.