GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 77,624 Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 77,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,015,000. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 37.0% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,899,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942,199 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 259.6% during the first quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,300,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,740 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 41.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,048,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 4,421.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,068,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,440 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.45. 16,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -646.34, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.27. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HPP shares. Piper Sandler raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.28.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

