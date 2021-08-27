Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,931 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,152,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Signet Jewelers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

In other news, Director Andre Branch purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.58 per share, for a total transaction of $198,666.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total value of $241,792.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,137.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SIG traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.44. 28,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,080. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $83.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.60.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was up 98.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.12%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.