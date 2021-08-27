Truepoint Inc. Acquires New Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 8,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 30,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 22,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

PFE stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $46.94. 1,015,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,147,652. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $263.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

