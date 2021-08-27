Nvwm LLC Takes Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 143 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 34.5% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 2.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $1,157,000. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 7.8% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $357,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on HubSpot from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $625.91.

NYSE:HUBS traded up $20.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $704.75. 3,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,035. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.79 and a 12-month high of $695.56. The firm has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -367.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $610.28.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. HubSpot’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $358,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 5,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.80, for a total value of $2,977,934.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,008 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,619 shares of company stock worth $12,485,834. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

