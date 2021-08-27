Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Buys 774 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE stock opened at $47.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $264.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.95.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.