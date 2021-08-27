The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) is GSA Capital Partners LLP’s 9th Largest Position

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,666 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 27,487 shares during the period. The TJX Companies comprises about 0.4% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 57.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 28.0% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

TJX traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,422,446. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $76.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.88. The company has a market capitalization of $89.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

