Firestone Capital Management Buys 799 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 81.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Tilray were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tilray by 69.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 21,181 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Tilray in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tilray in the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Tilray by 165.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Tilray in the first quarter valued at approximately $724,000. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.77 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $4,401,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,950,485 shares in the company, valued at $131,303,614.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $15,813,000. Corporate insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $13.55. The company had a trading volume of 406,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,997,061. Tilray Inc has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $67.00. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

