OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Stock Price Down 4.4%

OppFi Inc (NYSE:OPFI) shares dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.72 and last traded at $6.72. Approximately 5,770 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 477,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on OppFi from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on OppFi in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on OppFi in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut OppFi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on OppFi in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

OppFi Company Profile (NYSE:OPFI)

FG New America Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses FG New America Acquisition Corp. is based in Itasca, Illinois.

