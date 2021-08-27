Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.95

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.95 and last traded at $42.95, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.65.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.02.

Get Central Securities alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Securities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Robotti Robert acquired a new stake in shares of Central Securities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Securities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Securities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Central Securities by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.