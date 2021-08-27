ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.39

Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.39 and last traded at $24.39, with a volume of 4318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADTN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.17 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ADTRAN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.97 and a beta of 1.41.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 3.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is presently 225.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ADTRAN in the 4th quarter worth about $1,082,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 998,620 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,657,000 after purchasing an additional 171,780 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

