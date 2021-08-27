Wilmington (LON:WIL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $224.00

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 224 ($2.93) and last traded at GBX 220 ($2.87), with a volume of 1303320 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 214 ($2.80).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Wilmington in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of £192.66 million and a P/E ratio of 32.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 214.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Wilmington plc provides data information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training, qualifications, and complementary data and information services to individuals and firms that are operating in regulated markets and jurisdictions, as well as to risk and compliance officers.

