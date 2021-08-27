Short Interest in KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Grows By 610.4%

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, an increase of 610.4% from the July 29th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

KBCSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KBC Group from €77.00 ($90.59) to €81.00 ($95.29) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded KBC Group to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cheuvreux upgraded KBC Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on KBC Group from €67.00 ($78.82) to €70.00 ($82.35) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. KBC Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.99.

KBCSY stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,438. The company has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.49. KBC Group has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $42.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.72.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KBC Group had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. As a group, analysts expect that KBC Group will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

