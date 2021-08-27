Short Interest in Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS) Declines By 76.4%

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 76.4% from the July 29th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,114,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of KNOS remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,223,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,600,722. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.04. Kronos Advanced Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.29.

Kronos Advanced Technologies Company Profile

Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc engages in the licensing, manufacturing, and distributing of air movement and purification devices. The company was founded on September 17, 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

