Short Interest in Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS) Declines By 76.4%

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 76.4% from the July 29th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,114,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of KNOS remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,223,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,600,722. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.04. Kronos Advanced Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.29.
Kronos Advanced Technologies Company Profile
