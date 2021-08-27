OMG Network (OMG) Market Cap Tops $907.71 Million

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One OMG Network coin can currently be bought for $6.47 or 0.00013418 BTC on popular exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $907.71 million and $375.42 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OMG Network has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.58 or 0.00478011 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001067 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000684 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

