MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.11.

MGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 60,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 18,875 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 208,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 440,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,381,000 after acquiring an additional 67,664 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $1,696,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.85. 98,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,763. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.95. MGM Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.44 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 3.65%. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.15%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

