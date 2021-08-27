Vesper (VSP) Price Hits $9.07 on Major Exchanges

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Vesper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.07 or 0.00018804 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vesper has a total market cap of $44.69 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vesper has traded up 22.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00053712 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.05 or 0.00128641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.03 or 0.00153480 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003577 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,365.19 or 1.00265213 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.13 or 0.01038888 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,238.73 or 0.06714160 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vesper’s genesis date was February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,927,535 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vesper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vesper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

