Analysts Set boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) PT at GBX 453.75

Shares of boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 447.78 ($5.85).

Several research firms recently issued reports on BOO. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of boohoo group to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.92) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of boohoo group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on the stock. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

In other boohoo group news, insider Iain McDonald bought 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 327 ($4.27) per share, for a total transaction of £143,880 ($187,980.14).

LON BOO traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 281.10 ($3.67). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,340,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,329,450. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 287.91. boohoo group has a twelve month low of GBX 215 ($2.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 402.30 ($5.26). The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74.

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

