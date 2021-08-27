Atheios Market Capitalization Achieves $41,488.71 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $41,488.71 and $6.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Atheios has traded 98.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Atheios coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,237.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,240.07 or 0.06716942 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $624.29 or 0.01294206 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.07 or 0.00360852 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.06 or 0.00128655 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.83 or 0.00646443 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.73 or 0.00331138 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006188 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.94 or 0.00310840 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 46,959,550 coins and its circulating supply is 42,990,317 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

