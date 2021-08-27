Nvwm LLC Buys 1,622 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Farfetch by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Farfetch by 485.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 100,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 83,146 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at $4,271,000. Soma Equity Partners LP purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at $66,275,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Farfetch by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 440,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTCH traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $41.99. 137,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,251,365. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 3.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.34. Farfetch Ltd has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 111.96%. Research analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Farfetch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.46.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

