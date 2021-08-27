Nvwm LLC Takes $764,000 Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,416,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Nutrien by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 508,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,381,000 after purchasing an additional 60,196 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 29,530 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 142,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 8,619 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC upped their target price on Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James cut Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

NYSE NTR traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.46. The stock had a trading volume of 74,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $36.56 and a one year high of $65.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.21.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 102.22%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

