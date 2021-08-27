Evotec (EVT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Evotec (ETR: EVT):

8/18/2021 – Evotec was given a new €38.00 ($44.71) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/17/2021 – Evotec was given a new €48.00 ($56.47) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

8/12/2021 – Evotec was given a new €33.00 ($38.82) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/11/2021 – Evotec was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

EVT traded down €0.18 ($0.21) on Friday, reaching €42.32 ($49.79). The stock had a trading volume of 401,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €37.72. Evotec SE has a fifty-two week low of €21.36 ($25.13) and a fifty-two week high of €44.05 ($51.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.15, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.07.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

