Ruler Protocol Hits 24 Hour Volume of $104,633.00 (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. During the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. Ruler Protocol has a market cap of $78,962.07 and $104,633.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $21.12 or 0.00043758 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00053667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.40 or 0.00127283 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.05 or 0.00153513 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,514.85 or 1.00572822 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $501.88 or 0.01040410 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,233.48 or 0.06703106 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ruler Protocol

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

