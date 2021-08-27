Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 13.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,649,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,331,000 after purchasing an additional 891,869 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,608,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,181,000 after purchasing an additional 666,403 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,684,521,000 after purchasing an additional 584,565 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,469,000 after purchasing an additional 572,005 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,074,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,991,000 after purchasing an additional 498,893 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.03. 31,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,971. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.98. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $217.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.79.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

