Graypoint LLC Has $400,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 758 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,808,865,000 after buying an additional 998,090 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 27.2% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,996,619,000 after buying an additional 817,857 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $391,275,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,024,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,099,334,000 after buying an additional 505,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 target price (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $7.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $558.00. 203,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,103,913. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $458.60 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $526.24. The company has a market capitalization of $246.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.65, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.