Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 95.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,100 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.59. The company had a trading volume of 95,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,789. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $67.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

