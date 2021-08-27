BMO Capital Markets Increases Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Price Target to C$165.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.33.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,325. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.69. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $72.07 and a 12-month high of $121.11. The firm has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 23.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 764.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth $60,000. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

