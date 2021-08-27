Wrapmanager Inc. Purchases 427 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 9,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 6.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist raised their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.35. The stock had a trading volume of 193,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,687. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $175.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

