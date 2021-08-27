Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Releases Earnings Results

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 57.73%.

HMLP stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.33. 3,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,230. Höegh LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $18.17. The company has a market cap of $144.22 million, a PE ratio of 2.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 2.30%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley cut Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

