Short Interest in L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) Expands By 3,600.0%

L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 3,600.0% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

LCCTF stock remained flat at $$3.80 during midday trading on Friday. L’Occitane International has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.69.

Get L'Occitane International alerts:

L’Occitane International Company Profile

L'Occitane International SA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various natural and organic ingredient based cosmetics and well-being products. It offers perfumes, soaps, and fragrant products. The company also provides skincare and haircare products. In addition, it engages in the general warehousing business.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for L'Occitane International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Occitane International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.